San Francisco 49ers

Teen arrested in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall 'very sorry,' attorney says

Pearsall left the hospital less than a day after the shooting

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in an alleged robbery attempt was "very sorry," his attorney said Wednesday after an arraignment.

Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, the teen’s attorney, made the remarks to reporters after the hearing.

Ricky Pearsall runs

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, #14, runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports)

"He’s genuinely very sorry that this did happen, as is his family, and I can say on their behalf, as well as on my own behalf, our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself. So there is genuine, genuine remorse in that regard," Dunlap said. "He is a young boy."

The teen, from Tracy, California, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins added several gun-related charges on Wednesday.

It has yet to be determined whether the teen will be charged as an adult. Jenkins’ office said they needed more time to investigate and will petition the court to transfer the case to an adult court if possible. California law prevents prosecutors from charging a minor as an adult without judicial approval.

Ricky Pearsall at the 2024 draft

Ricky Pearsall is selected as the No. 31 pick of the first round by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit on April 25, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A probation officer recommended the teen stay in custody and be transferred to his home county of San Joaquin, where he has another matter pending. However, Superior Court Judge Roger C. Chan said the teen will stay in San Francisco custody.

Pearsall was shot and wounded in the incident in what officials said was an attempt to take a Rolex watch from him. The wide receiver was shot through the chest and the bullet exited his back, missing vital organs.

He was out of the hospital less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Ricky Pearsall in camp

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, #14, smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on May 10, 2024. (Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers placed Pearsall on the non-football illness list to give him more time to recover. He will miss the first four weeks of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.