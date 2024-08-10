Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Team USA wins gold in men's 4x400-meter relay at Paris Olympics

Team USA set an Olympic record to win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Team USA needed to set an Olympic record to win the men’s 4x400-meter relay Saturday to win the gold medal at the Paris Games.

The team of Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin narrowly defeated Botswana and Great Britain. 

The Americans set an Olympic record of 2:54.43 with the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rai Benjamin and Letsile Tebogo race

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Rai Benjamin of the U.S. compete in the men's 4x400-meter relay final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, Aug. 10, 2024. (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA was keeping a brisk pace on the first lap as Bailey handed the baton to Norwood. The veteran runner then battled Botswana’s Busang Collen Kebinatshipi and got ahead of him as he passed to Deadmon.

Deadmon took off like a rocket and sprinted the U.S. into the lead. But it came down to Benjamin and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo. Benjamin was running ahead of Tebogo through most of the race and as Tebogo turned on the burners, so did Benjamin.

Bryce Deadmon races

Bryce Deadmon of the United States and Anthony Pesela of Botswana compete during the men's 4x400-meter relay final on day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris.  (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

AMERICAN MASAI RUSSELL WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 100-METER HURDLES

Benjamin crossed the line first, followed by Tebogo. Great Britain’s Charles Dobson crossed the line behind Tebogo to secure a bronze medal for his country.

Rai Benjamin competes

Rai Benjamin of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 4x400-meter relay final on day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the third consecutive gold medal for the U.S. in the event. The team won in the 2020 Games in Tokyo and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.