Team USA wins gold in men's 4x400-meter relay at Paris Olympics

Team USA needed to set an Olympic record to win the men’s 4x400-meter relay Saturday to win the gold medal at the Paris Games.

The team of Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin narrowly defeated Botswana and Great Britain.

The Americans set an Olympic record of 2:54.43 with the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team USA was keeping a brisk pace on the first lap as Bailey handed the baton to Norwood. The veteran runner then battled Botswana’s Busang Collen Kebinatshipi and got ahead of him as he passed to Deadmon.

Deadmon took off like a rocket and sprinted the U.S. into the lead. But it came down to Benjamin and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo. Benjamin was running ahead of Tebogo through most of the race and as Tebogo turned on the burners, so did Benjamin.

AMERICAN MASAI RUSSELL WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S 100-METER HURDLES

Benjamin crossed the line first, followed by Tebogo. Great Britain’s Charles Dobson crossed the line behind Tebogo to secure a bronze medal for his country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the third consecutive gold medal for the U.S. in the event. The team won in the 2020 Games in Tokyo and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.