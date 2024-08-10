Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

American Masai Russell wins gold in women's 100-meter hurdles

Russell defeated France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela by one one-hundredth of a second.

Masai Russell took a page out of Noah Lyles’ book on Saturday at the Paris Olympics and won the women’s 100-meter hurdles by a torso.

Russell defeated Cyrena Samba-Mayela by one one-hundredth of a second to get back on the podium. Russell crossed the line at 12.33, and Samba-Mayela finished with a 12.34.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won bronze.

Masai Russell reacts

Masai Russell of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles on day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris.  (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Russell’s finish appeared to be similar to that of Lyles’ win in the 100-meter sprint earlier this week. Lyles narrowly defeated Jamaican Kishane Thompson by five thousandths of a second.

The field for the race was stacked, and Russell defeated the defending Olympic champion in Camacho-Quinn and Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who won the world championships last year in Budapest.

Masai Russell in action

Masai Russell of the United States, second from left, celebrates winning the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France during the women's 100-meter hurdles on day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Masai Russell competes

Masai Russell of the U.S. crosses the finish line ahead of France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, Aug. 10, 2024.  (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

"I guess I don’t really think about (having the top time) because I know there’s still more in the tank," Russell told The Associated Press before the race. "I feel like once you start thinking that you have to do something more than what you’ve already done, that’s when bad things can (happen). ... If it’s meant for me to win the gold, it’s going to happen."

It’s Russell’s first Olympic medal.

Masai Russell celebrates

Masai Russell of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles on day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Samba-Mayela received the loudest cheers as she won a medal for her home country. It was the first Olympic medal of her career. She won gold in the World Indoor Championships in 2022 in the 60-meter hurdles.

