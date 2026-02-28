Team USA star Brady Tkachuk says he was drug tested right after men’s hockey team won Olympic gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Team USA’s thrilling win over Canada in the Olympic gold medal game on Sunday, all Brady Tkachuk wanted to do was celebrate. However, he had to take a drug test first.

Tkachuk, 26, wrapped up his media obligations and was on his way to the locker room when he got a tap on the shoulder.

"I get a tap on the shoulder, ‘Hello Brady, you've been selected for a drug test,’" Tkachuk said on a recent episode of his podcast "Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk."

Matthew Tkachuk said that players are not required to take the drug test upon being notified, but you are under supervision until you do so. Brady said that two other players opted to do their tests right away but missed a couple of the songs. He did not want to miss any of the celebrations, so he opted to wait until the bus left to take his test, which wasn’t for another hour and a half to two hours.

Matthew said that the man administering the test, a man he named "little Johnny," had a front-row seat to the locker room celebrations.

Brady said that, in about a 40-minute span, he drank about five beers, three Powerades and two waters, but didn’t have the urge to use the restroom yet. He explained that the drug tests require 90 milliliters of urine, and if you don’t fill up the cup to the requisite amount, you have to wait until you fill it up.

Brady said that, normally after a game, he has no issue going to the restroom, but with the pressure of having to test in order to continue celebrating, he wasn’t sure if he could produce enough urine to complete the test. The Ottawa Senators captain said he was being patient and finally decided to take the test 10 minutes before the bus departed.

"Finally, 10 minutes before the bus (left), I'm like, ‘Eff it, I got to gamble, I got to gamble with this one.' And did it, and (it was) 100 milliliters. I was like, ‘Thank God,' because if I had to stay there and all the boys left and I had to meet them, I would have been sour."

The locker room celebrations kicked off a wild few days of partying for Team USA.

After Team USA’s win in Milan, the team flew to Miami to celebrate their win at E11even, a famous nightclub. When their raucous celebration wrapped up, they flew up to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump and attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Senators returned to action on Thursday and lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime. Tkachuk scored the team’s lone goal but was left bloodied after a big hit.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.