Megan Rapinoe ridicules US men’s hockey team, Trump over ‘trash’ remark about women’s team: ‘You’re a clown’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former United States women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe criticized the U.S. men’s hockey team for their reaction to President Donald Trump’s phone call in the locker room following their gold medal win over Canada at Milan Cortina, calling the players and president "a clown" over what she said was a "trash" remark about the women’s gold medal hockey team.

Rapinoe, an outspoken critic of Trump, spoke at length about the postgame interaction with the president during the latest episode of her podcast with WNBA great Sue Bird, "A Touch More."

The retired soccer star took issue with Trump’s call, specifically his joke that he would also "have" to invite the women’s team to the State of the Union address, which took place on Tuesday, and the men’s reaction to the remark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The United States' men's hockey team in their utter moment of glory, childhood dreams come true, one in a lifetime accomplishment, sensational – ruined it for themselves because they allowed themselves to be totally co-opted by a clown. And now, you’re a clown. You look like a clown," she began.

Rapinoe did not play a clip of the remark, adding, "We’re not going to platform that trash."

She went on to admit that she understands the environment and how the team could "get yourself wrapped in this moment," but expressed her disappointment in the men’s team not respecting their counterparts – or themselves.

"... And then you just gave this whole moment over to this person, who you know is just only going to use it for him, going to totally co-opt it."

She continued, "Why don’t you respect you more than to have that moment be taken by someone, who for no reason at all, just takes a huge swing and a jab at women who did that exact same thing that you did."

Rapinoe also took issue with FBI Director Kash Patel’s presence in the locker room, recalling her playing days and how she would’ve handled those situations differently.

"Kash Patel is in the locker room, he’s partying, he’s chugging beers – I’m not like decorum over everything, that’s not what I need out of my FBI director, like what are we doing? That’s just, whatever besides the point."

She later added, "I would have never… those people would never be allowed in our locker rooms."

Bird added that her biggest issue with the interaction was seeing it knowing the relationship between both the men’s and women’s teams, which she called "genuine."

"This person, who happens to be the president of the United States, makes a joke that is and feels dismissive, and I don’t get the part where the men’s hockey team is actually close with the women’s hockey team," she said.

"If my friends were being dismissed in this way, why would I laugh ever? Period. Take the rest of it out. That’s what I don’t get."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. women’s hockey star Hillary Knight addressed the controversy on ESPN, calling the joke "distasteful," but defended the men’s players.

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

The women’s hockey team declined an invitation to the State of the Union address, but USA Hockey said in a later statement that the team would "soon" visit the White House to celebrate their gold medal success "based on their schedules once their seasons conclude."