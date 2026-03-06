Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Former MLB player suffers gruesome leg injury in freak chainsaw accident, skips trip to hospital

Ben Davis was cutting fallen trees when he sliced his leg open

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Former MLB player and Philadelphia Phillies announcer Ben Davis had a harrowing experience with a chainsaw, but didn’t go to the hospital.

Davis, 48, said that he cut himself to the bone when cutting through trees that had fallen during a snowfall.  

"It was only about three inches long, but it went to the bone," Davis said during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Ben Davis looks on

Catcher Ben Davis (13) of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the New York Mets at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Aug. 16, 2001. The Padres defeated the Mets 6-5. (Scott Halleran/Allsport)

To the astonishment of the hosts, Davis also revealed he had, at the time, not gone to the hospital to be treated.

"I got Steri-Strips holding it together and a big bandage on top with some Neosporin," Davis said. "It needs stitches, but I’m OK. I’m fine. I got a bandage on it. I do have to keep it straight because every time I bend it, it opens up even more."

Davis, who lives in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, said that the area he lives in has a lot of white pine trees and two of them fell in a blizzard. He said he cut the first of the two fallen trees, with no issues, and it was the second tree when the incident occurred.

Ben Davis and Ryan Franklin talk

Catcher Ben Davis (13) of the Seattle Mariners gives a pat to pitcher Ryan Franklin (45) during an interleague game against the San Diego Padres at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on June 22, 2003. The Padres won 3-1. (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

"I was just about done with the second one and there was a branch that went into the ground and I snipped it, and it came back, and the saw cut my kneecap," Davis said.

Davis was happy that his injury wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

"I am very, very fortunate. Last night, I was lying in bed with my wife, and she said, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to you.’ And I said, ‘I’m actually thrilled this it is only as bad as it was.'"

Ben Davis looks on

Ben Davis (13) of the San Diego Padres poses for a studio portrait during spring training at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona, on Feb. 25, 2001. (Brian Bahr/Allsport)

Davis played seven seasons in the big leagues. He spent four seasons with the San Diego Padres, more than two seasons with the Seattle Mariners and part of a season with the Chicago White Sox.

In 486 games, Davis had a .237 batting average with 38 home runs and 204 RBI.

Last season was his 11th as a member of the Phillies broadcast team, and he has been a studio analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia’s pre- and postgame shows.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

