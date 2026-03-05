WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan taking advice of MMA vet ahead of underground match vs Lola Vice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice’s feud will come to a head on Saturday when the two meet in an underground match at NXT Vengeance Day.

In an underground match, WWE officials remove the ropes around the squared circle and the ring turns into an impromptu mixed martial arts-style match. The only way to win is to knock out your opponent or make them submit.

For Jordan, she may be considered the underdog as Vice has a legitimate MMA background that could provide the edge in the matchup. However, Jordan told Fox News Digital that she’s ever confident in what she’ll be able to bring to the ring.

"I feel like I’ve been ready because I stay ready, but I reached out to Shayna Baszler to help me just learn the techniques of a martial artist," Jordan said. "But also, she’s a former UFC fighter, so I’ve been training with her and I feel more than prepared for the match on Saturday."

Baszler had a brief stint in UFC before she tried her hand in pro wrestling. She was a two-time NXT women’s champion and WWE women’s tag team champion before she departed the company last year.

But Baszler returned to NXT TV this week to give Jordan a helping hand.

"One, she’s taught me all the techniques and just being able to, like, how to get out of things that Lola goes for, submissions, Lola throws a lot of kicks because she’s based in taekwondo background," Jordan said of the help Baszler gave her. "So, I was able to learn ways to counter that but also up my offense because I’m not a specialist in submissions and Shayna is known for being the ‘submission magician.’ She helped me learn actual submissions, things that I could go for or counter for Lola. But also, she made me realize and humbled me to make sure like, OK, she’s the real deal. She definitely taught me a lot in that aspect."

Jordan has already made Vice submit in recent weeks and suggested she could hone in on some of the frustration she’s felt with her colleague.

"Two weeks ago, Lola was able to see a different side of Kelani Jordan. Me and Lola go way back. We were in the finals of the (NXT) Breakout Tournament together," she said. "We also had many big (premium live event) moments together. But also she was my best friend in the locker room and she kicked me out.

"I feel like when things like that happen, a different side of you comes out. I think Lola’s gonna be in for a rude awakening when she realizes, one, I’ve been training from one of the best, someone who paved the way in NXT. Also, I have a lot of vengeance to get out on her."

Vengeance Day is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on Peacock.

The rest of the card looks like this:

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship.

Izzi Dame (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox in a parking lot brawl.