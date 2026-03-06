Suns star Dillon Brooks arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of DUI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested early Friday morning in Scottsdale on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Scottsdale police told Fox News Digital that officers conducted a routine stop for traffic violations and arrested Brooks at 1:33 a.m. local time.

"Brooks was transported to the Scottsdale City jail and released after the booking process was complete, around 3:30 a.m.," a police spokesperson said.

"We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," the Suns said in a statement.

TMZ Sports was the first to report Brooks' arrest.

Typically, a defensive stalwart, Brooks was having perhaps the best season of his career until he suffered a broken left hand last month.

He is averaging a career-best 20.9 points per game — his 44.0 field goal percentage is also the highest mark of his career. His 3.7 rebounds per contest are a tick lower than his high mark last year.

Brooks was the 45th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017 out of Oregon and spent six seasons there. He then went to the Houston Rockets as part of a sign-and-trade but was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade over the offseason.

Brooks has had an on-court feud with LeBron James dating back to the 2023 playoffs. After exchanging words during and after Game 2 of their first-round series, Brooks hit James with a low blow, which prompted an ejection.

The two also got into multiple skirmishes back in December during a recent Lakers-Suns game, including James knocking down Brooks after some contact from the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

As the game came down to the wire, Brooks hit a clutch 3-pointer to put the Suns up one point with 12.2 seconds left. James ran through him and knocked him down, but Brooks got back up and stuck his chest out to ever so gently tap James.

A referee came over to stop the conflict from escalating further. Brooks was ejected from the game.

Brooks' Suns lost to the Chicago Bulls, 105-103, on Thursday night and will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

