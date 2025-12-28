Team USA hockey defenseman leaves World Juniors game on stretcher after being struck by puck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA defenseman Cole Hutson suffered a major injury scare on Saturday night during the World Junior Championships against Switzerland.

Hutson took a puck to the back of the head in the second period. He was stretchered off the ice and didn’t return to the game. Team USA said later that Hutson was out of the hospital and considered day-to-day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hutson is out of the hospital, back with the team, and is ‘day-to-day,’" Team USA said.

"We’re thankful for the concern of everyone and the care that he received."

Team USA head coach Bob Motzko opened up about the situation after the game.

"It was a scary situation, no question," he said, via ESPN. "It's a very close group of guys, and they responded. It knocks you back. The building was silent. But the good news is that he was released and is back with us."

NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER DOUBLES DOWN ON OLYMPIC CONCERNS, SAYS PLAYERS 'WON'T GO' IF ICE IS DEEMED UNSAFE

Hutson is a defenseman for Boston University. He was selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. He’s one of four Terriers to represent the red, white and blue on the ice in the World Junior Championships.

Brodie Ziemer and Will Zellers scored the goals for the Americans in the 2-1 win in their preliminary round matchup against the Swiss.

Basile Sansonnens scored Switzerland’s lone goal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. will play Slovakia on Monday, while Switzerland will take on Germany on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.