Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Team USA hockey defenseman leaves World Juniors game on stretcher after being struck by puck

Hutson was out of the hospital and back with the team by the end of the night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA defenseman Cole Hutson suffered a major injury scare on Saturday night during the World Junior Championships against Switzerland.

Hutson took a puck to the back of the head in the second period. He was stretchered off the ice and didn’t return to the game. Team USA said later that Hutson was out of the hospital and considered day-to-day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cole Hutson taken off the ice

United States defenseman Cole Hutson (44) is taken off the ice after sustaining an injury during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game against Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

"Hutson is out of the hospital, back with the team, and is ‘day-to-day,’" Team USA said.

"We’re thankful for the concern of everyone and the care that he received."

Team USA head coach Bob Motzko opened up about the situation after the game.

"It was a scary situation, no question," he said, via ESPN. "It's a very close group of guys, and they responded. It knocks you back. The building was silent. But the good news is that he was released and is back with us."

Cole Hutson being atended dto

United States defenseman Cole Hutson, bottom, is looked at by medical staff after sustaining an injury as members of the United States team look on during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game against Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER DOUBLES DOWN ON OLYMPIC CONCERNS, SAYS PLAYERS 'WON'T GO' IF ICE IS DEEMED UNSAFE

Hutson is a defenseman for Boston University. He was selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. He’s one of four Terriers to represent the red, white and blue on the ice in the World Junior Championships.

Brodie Ziemer and Will Zellers scored the goals for the Americans in the 2-1 win in their preliminary round matchup against the Swiss.

Basile Sansonnens scored Switzerland’s lone goal.

Cole Hutston plays defense

Switzerland forward Robin Antenen, left, skates with the puck as United States defenseman Cole Hutson (44) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. will play Slovakia on Monday, while Switzerland will take on Germany on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue