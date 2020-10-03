TCU's Max Duggan scores go-ahead TD, defense forces key turnover in upset win over Texas

TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran the ball in for the go-ahead score and the Horned Frogs stopped Texas and forced a turnover on the ensuing drive to complete the upset victory, 33-31.

Texas was the No. 9 team in the nation and were 2-0 before the loss to TCU.

Duggan finished the game 20-for-30 passing with 231 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He led TCU in rushing with 79 yards on 17 carries. Kendre Miller had 67 yards.

TCU’s Quentin Johnston led TCU with three catches for 70 yards.

The biggest play came on the Longhorns’ final drive. Keaontay Ingram tried to run the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line but was stuffed and fumbled the football.

The Texas turnover proved to be costly as the defense couldn’t get off the field.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was 17-for36 with 236 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also had an interception.

Jared Wiley led Texas with two catches for 63 yards. Jake Smith, Brennan Eagles, Malcolm Epps and Roschon Johnson each had a touchdown catch.

TCU has now won six out of its last seven against the Longhorns. TCU defeated Texas last year, 37-27, and before that hadn’t lost to Texas since 2014.