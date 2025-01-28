Taylor Swift thanks Brittany Mahomes for keeping her calm during intense Chiefs AFC title win

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were all smiles on Sunday night as they joined their partners on the field to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills.

Photos showed Swift and Mahomes embracing on the field as they watched Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes accept the Lamar Hunt Trophy and talk about the possibility of making history with a potential third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

A video also showed what Swift told Mahomes on the field as confetti fell onto GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Oh my God, you kept me so calm the last couple weeks," the pop star said, which was captured by The Kansas City Star on TikTok.

Mahomes had a little more experience in handling the high-pressure moments that the Chiefs have dealt with over the last few years. The Associated Press noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has trailed in the fourth quarter in nine playoff games and has won the game in six of those times. He forced overtime in two others before losing.

Swift got to witness firsthand just how wild Chiefs games could get when they won against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII.

"I did not know what to do, and I told Brittany, ‘Tell me it’s gonna be OK,’" she told Donna Kelce on the field.

In the end, it was.

The Chiefs drove up the field to deliver the go-ahead field goal from Harrison Butker. Their defense was able to do enough to stymie Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense in the closing seconds to hold on for the win.