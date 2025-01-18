Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark's appearance at Chiefs game ignites mixed reactions from fans: 'Wokesters!'

Caitlin Clark's surprise appearance alongside Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game excited many fans Saturday, but some dreaded the sight.

The initial sight of Clark and Swift in a suite together after the pop star previously extended an invitation to Clark months ago provided a joyful dose of fan service for some.

However, many fans have lamented the constant broadcast shots of Swift during Chiefs games dating back to last season, when the pop star first started showing up to support Travis Kelce. But now with Clark there too, it's double trouble for some.

In her recent Time magazine Athlete of The Year Interview, Clark said, "As a White person, there is privilege."

The comment provoked backlash against the WNBA phenom. And some fans who tuned in Saturday expressed their displeasure, taking issue with Swift's past endorsement of Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, said in her interview with Time that Swift and Kelce extended an invitation to Clark when she attended a Swift Eras Tour concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in early November.

Clark was also recently pictured next to Swift on the cover of Time magazine's Inspiring Women special edition issue at the end of October.

Clark has said she is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. She congratulated Swift after the pop star went public with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023.

"Taylor Swift welcome to the good side," Clark wrote Sept. 24, 2023, in a post on X with the hashtag "Chiefs Kingdom."