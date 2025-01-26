Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship in black Louis Vuitton outfit

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium dressed in a black jacket with gold Louis Vuitton lettering as she got set to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills later on Sunday.

Swift also wore a black Louis Vuitton beanie, a black skirt and red tights as she was seen in the tunnel before she went up to her suite to watch the game with her crew.

The pop star has been at a few Chiefs games this season between some breaks in between her "Eras Tour." But now that the tour is over, Swift is back in her place at Arrowhead Stadium leading the Chiefs Kingdom in their support for Kelce and company.

Last week, Swift was seen sitting with Caitlin Clark as the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans. The Indiana Fever star is a massive Chiefs fan. They were seen celebrating Kelce’s touchdown in the second half of the game.

Kansas City is hoping to do the unthinkable: win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. No NFL team has accomplished the feat since the league merged with the American Football League.

Swift was right by the Chiefs’ side during last year’s playoff run, which included a divisional-round victory against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes is 3-0 against Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs, but Buffalo had Kansas City’s number during their regular-season meeting in New York.