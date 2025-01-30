Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Israel

Third round of hostage releases begins as part of Hamas' Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel

Hamas has agreed to handover three Israelis and five Thai captives

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Yonat Friling Fox News
Published
close
Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon announces country will cease cooperation with UNRWA Video

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon announces country will cease cooperation with UNRWA

Danon officially informed members of the Security Council that Israel will cease its cooperation with UNRWA on January 30th. ( Video: UNTV.)

Hamas began a third round of freeing hostages in Gaza Thursday as part of an ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel

Hamas handed female Israeli soldier Agam Berger, 20, to the Red Cross at a ceremony in the heavily destroyed urban refugee camp of Jabaliya in northern Gaza. She was later transferred to the Israel Defense Forces. 

FORMER HAMAS HOSTAGE DETAILS HORRORS OF CAPTIVITY, CREDITS KIDNAPPED IDF SOLDIER WITH SAVING HER LIFE

Agam Berger

Agam Berger, 19 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

Another ceremony was planned in the southern city of Khan Younis, in front of the destroyed home of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Both were attended by hundreds of people, including masked militants and onlookers.

YARDEN GONEN: THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, FOR RESCUING MY SISTER FROM HAMAS

Hamas has agreed to handover three Israelis and five Thai captives on Thursday. In exchange, Israel was expected to release 110 Palestinian prisoners. 

Israel and Hezbollah conflict

Israeli forces monitor activity in the Gaza strip. (IDF)

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas, whose Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel sparked the fighting. It has held despite a dispute earlier this week over the sequence in which the hostages were released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 