Antonio Brown wanted for alleged attempted murder after incident at boxing event: report

Antonio Brown reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest after an incident at a boxing event in Miami last month.

The warrant in Miami-Dade County lists a charge of attempted murder with a gun and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brown's inquiries contact for comment.

The alleged incident happened outside a boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. The warrant reportedly listed the incident as occurring May 16.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Brown appeared to be involved in several videos on social media in an incident at a Miami boxing event that night.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then, a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

Brown was spotted in handcuffs being led to the back of a cruiser.

The event was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. It was a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

A Miami Police Department spokesman previously told Fox News Digital the department received an alert of shots fired at around 3 a.m. May 17. Police initiated an investigation, no arrests were made and no one was injured, the spokesman said at the time.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.