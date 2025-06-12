Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Antonio Brown wanted for alleged attempted murder after incident at boxing event: report

The incident happened outside a boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest after an incident at a boxing event in Miami last month.

The warrant in Miami-Dade County lists a charge of attempted murder with a gun and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brown's inquiries contact for comment. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Antonio Brown with helmet off

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The alleged incident happened outside a boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. The warrant reportedly listed the incident as occurring May 16. 

Fox News Digital previously reported that Brown appeared to be involved in several videos on social media in an incident at a Miami boxing event that night. 

AARON RODGERS REVEALS HE HAS BEEN MARRIED FOR ‘A COUPLE MONTHS’

Antonio Brown in 2018

In this photo from Dec. 30, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands on the sideline before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then, a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction. 

Brown was spotted in handcuffs being led to the back of a cruiser.

The event was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. It was a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Antonio Brown close up

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives during the second half of an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A Miami Police Department spokesman previously told Fox News Digital the department received an alert of shots fired at around 3 a.m. May 17. Police initiated an investigation, no arrests were made and no one was injured, the spokesman said at the time.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.