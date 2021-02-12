Super Bowl invader won't cash in on more than $370,000 because of this

The man who stormed the field at Super Bowl LV just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were closing in on their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t going to cash in like he thought would.

Yuri Andrade, 31, told WLLD radio on Monday that he was set to make over $370,000 after successfully pulling off the stunt, an idea he got after seeing a prop bet on it. He said he asked everyone he knew to place their bets and had a friend set up a distraction so he could get on the field -- and he did.

The only problem with Andrade’s plan? It’s not exactly allowed.

Online sportsbook Bovada, where Andrade and all his friends placed their bets, told Front Office Sports on Wednesday that they would be "voiding" all the wagers placed on a Super Bowl invader that it found "had knowledge" of Andrade’s plans prior to placing bets.

"Our players have always trusted us to ensure the integrity of all props offered in our sportsbook," a spokesperson told the website. "We will continue to make sure that any publicity stunts or ill-intended behavior cannot adversely affect the outcome of a player’s wager."

Those without knowledge are going to get paid and for those who place bets against, they’ll be getting a refund.

Andrade was charged with trespassing and is now out $500 for the money he used to post bond and the initial $50,000 he wagered.

Andrade appeared to be sponsoring the adult website Vitaly Uncensored on his wardrobe. It’s the same company that sponsored Kinsey Wolanski’s intrusion during a Champions League match back in June 2019.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.