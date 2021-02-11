Tom Brady didn't use racial slur in confrontation with Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu, Michael Irvin says

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin shed some light on the heated exchange between Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady on Tuesday, saying he’s heard the audio and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback never used a racial slur.

Irvin spoke about the since-deleted tweet that Mathieu posted which he felt led to some speculation about what was said between the two during their Super Bowl LV confrontation.

BUCS’ BRUCE ARIANS WAS ASKED TO CONSIDER OPTING OUT OF SEASON BY WIFE, FAMILY: REPORT

"I didn’t like that Tyrann Mathieu put that out like that, the way he put it out, honestly, because I thought — come on, now, it makes people want to know ‘What’d he say,’ as if he said the n-word," Irvin said Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show."

The tweet which surfaced Monday before being taken down read: "He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under the bus as if I did something or said something to him… go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him… I show grace."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Irvin, a co-host of "Inside the NFL," said there was no such language from Brady.

"And he did not. Tom did not. So, you know, I didn’t like that even looming over this situation. So that’s why I think we should clean that up somewhere, somehow."

He continued: "That’s what I’m saying. He didn’t say that. … This was just two guys competing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady apologized in a text message to Mathieu after the game, ESPN reported Monday, citing a source who added that the heated outbursts were not a reflection of Brady’s feelings about Mathieu.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.