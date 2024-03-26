Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler arrested for suspicion of drunk driving

Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler was arrested earlier this month in Rhode Island after police said he displayed signs of drunk driving.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that North Providence police pulled over the ex-New England Patriots defensive back at around 3 a.m. on March 16 after Butler was "stopped in the westbound lane of Mineral Spring Avenue, where stopping is prohibited and he was blocking traffic."

Butler claimed he was not drinking and driving after a visit to a recording studio, but police say he exhibited "extremely slurred" speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. He also had "severely bloodshot watery eyes" and was "sweating profusely in the face."

Butler refused to take a sobriety test and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and was released before 5 a.m.

Butler intercepted a go-ahead touchdown pass at the goal line in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX to secure the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The play has long-garnered criticism, as the Seahawks were at the one-yard line with star running back Marshawn Lynch in the backfield — but Seattle opted to pass, resulting in quarterback Russell Wilson's legacy-changing interception.

That Super Bowl was New England's fourth ever, and their first since winning it in the 2004 season, revitalizing a dynasty that would also win Super Bowls LI and LII.

Butler last played in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans, where he spent his final three seasons. He was undrafted out of West Alabama, making a Pro Bowl in his second NFL season and being named a second-team All-Pro in his third.

He suited up for 100 NFL games — 59 with New England and 41 with the Titans.

