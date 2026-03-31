Super Bowl heading back to Las Vegas as NFL confirms 2029 site

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Allegiant Stadium will once again host the Super Bowl, with the NFL announcing Tuesday that the big game will return to Las Vegas in 2029.

The announcement came after NFL owners voted Monday in Phoenix to award Vegas with another Super Bowl. It comes just a few years after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Allegiant to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

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"We're excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America's greatest sport and entertainment destinations," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around."

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Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the last Super Bowl hosted at Allegiant Stadium "set a high bar."

t's a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one. Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII we are committed to raising it even further," he said in a statement.

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Vegas has already hosted several notable sporting events outside the Super Bowl and will continue to do so in the lead-up to Super Bowl LXIII. The College Football Playoff national championship will be played at Allegiant Stadium in 2027, and the Final Four will be there in 2028. The Athletics are also scheduled to begin play at their new Las Vegas stadium in 2028.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.