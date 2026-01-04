Travis Kelce reaches historic milestone in possible final game of NFL career, noncommittal about future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If Sunday was Travis Kelce's final NFL game, he made sure to rack up one last milestone before hanging up the cleats.

The result was not what Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs wanted — a 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders — but Kelce was able to etch his name into NFL history.

The 36-year-old surpassed the 13,000 receiving-yard mark, becoming just the third tight end in NFL history to reach that number, joining Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Kelce was apparently contemplating retirement last year but opted to return — perhaps losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles was not how he wanted to go out.

The tight end, though, has remained mum on his plans for 2026, not giving any hints one way or another. Kansas City will not compete in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

After Sunday's game, he remained noncommittal about a decision.

"I'll spend some time with [the team], go through exit meetings tomorrow, get close to the family, and figure things out," he said.

His teammate, Chris Jones, claimed, though, that Kelce will "be back next year."

"I got faith my dog's coming back," Jones added.

Kelce has spent his entire 13-year career with the Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls and playing in two others. If he decides to call it a career, a bust will surely be made in Canton.

Kelce would retire as a seven-time All-Pro with 11 Pro Bowl selections, 1,080 receptions, 13,002 yards and 84 total touchdowns.

