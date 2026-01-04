Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce reaches historic milestone in possible final game of NFL career, noncommittal about future

Kelce joined the same company as Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
If Sunday was Travis Kelce's final NFL game, he made sure to rack up one last milestone before hanging up the cleats.

The result was not what Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs wanted — a 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders — but Kelce was able to etch his name into NFL history.

The 36-year-old surpassed the 13,000 receiving-yard mark, becoming just the third tight end in NFL history to reach that number, joining Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Kelce was apparently contemplating retirement last year but opted to return — perhaps losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles was not how he wanted to go out.

The tight end, though, has remained mum on his plans for 2026, not giving any hints one way or another. Kansas City will not compete in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

After Sunday's game, he remained noncommittal about a decision.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wait to lead the team onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

"I'll spend some time with [the team], go through exit meetings tomorrow, get close to the family, and figure things out," he said.

His teammate, Chris Jones, claimed, though, that Kelce will "be back next year."

"I got faith my dog's coming back," Jones added.

Kelce has spent his entire 13-year career with the Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls and playing in two others. If he decides to call it a career, a bust will surely be made in Canton.

Travis Kelce waves

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce waves to the crowd after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Kelce would retire as a seven-time All-Pro with 11 Pro Bowl selections, 1,080 receptions, 13,002 yards and 84 total touchdowns.

