Super Bowl LVII
Published

Super Bowl champ dismisses Eagles' field complaints after report surfaces

The field conditions at the Super Bowl were reportedly a topic of conversation among team owners

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The field conditions at Super Bowl LVII were among the key talking points following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and were still in the spotlight nearly five months later.

According to Pro Football Talk, the field conditions at State Farm Stadium were a topic of conversation among team owners and the NFL is putting the blame on the players for not wearing the right cleats even as the Eagles reportedly changed their footwear at halftime.

CJ Gardner-Johnson in Super Bowl LVII

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was with the Eagles last season, both remarked on the report. While Slay tweeted that there must have been nothing else to talk about with training camp nearing its start, Gardner-Johnson wanted to re-play the Super Bowl and vowed that Philadelphia’s defensive line would have destroyed the Chiefs’ offensive line.

However, Orlando Brown Jr. put a stop to that real quick.

Darius Slay in Super Bowl LVII

Darius Slay, #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles, high-fives Avonte Maddox, #29, against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Brown was on the Chiefs’ offensive line for the Super Bowl – before he bolted for the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason. He broke it down for the former Eagles defensive back.

"We talking about grass on the biggest stage…Y’all rush plan was to win with games when rushing 4 with a mix of man and zone thinking that s--- was getting home," he wrote on Twitter. "On top of that y’all rushed 5 with Cov 1 and a splash of 3!! Let’s not act like the field helped me stop a bull rush, I gotta get cleats in the ground to stop it. If anything it helped y’all!!"

Orlando Brown Jr celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., #57, during the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade on Feb. 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

George Toma has been involved in Super Bowl field preparations for decades, and he shared his theory in February on what may have caused problems at State Farm Stadium. He told ESPN at the time he believed the grass was overwatered.

Whatever the issue was, it clearly was a factor in the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.