New York Giants

Super Bowl champ Derrick Ward arrested in Los Angeles on felony charge

Ward won a Super Bowl with the Giants during the 2007 season

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge on Monday, according to online jail records.

He was arrested around noon local time and booked into the Valley Jail in Van Nuys around 6:30 p.m. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

Derrick Ward runs

Derrick Ward, #34 of the New York Giants, runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 21, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Ward is being accused of being involved in multiple robberies across the city and using force to get money from several businesses, including gas stations, according to TMZ.

The 43-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2004 draft out of Fresno State and later Ottawa University in Kansas. He was cut by the Jets before he played a game.

He would eventually spend five years with the Giants and was part of a three-headed monster running back corps that included Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. The group was nicknamed "Earth, Wind and Fire."

CHIEFS SPARE PATRIOTS WITH LATE-GAME GESTURE, BUT HESITANT KANSAS CITY BETTORS MISS OUT

Derrick Ward with the Giants

New York Giants running back Derrick Ward, #34, carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Joselio Hanson, #21, defends in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadephia. (Getty Images)

During the 2007 season, the Giants running backs helped the team make the Super Bowl and upset the undefeated New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

Ward joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 after running for more than 1,000 yards and leading the league in yards per attempt (5.6) with the Giants in 2008. He played for the Houston Texans for the final two years of his career – 2010 and 2011. He retired from the NFL in 2012.

Derrick Ward with the Texans

Derrick Ward, #32 of the Houston Texans, runs with the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2010 in Philadelphia. (Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

He finished his career with 2,628 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.