The Indiana Fever’s playoff run led by WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark came to an end at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday night with an 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun, who moved on to the semifinals for the sixth straight season.

Clark closed the chapter on her rookie season with another record, becoming the first rookie in playoff history with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a single game.

She finished Game 2 leading the Fever with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.