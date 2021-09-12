Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Strong's 4 TD passes helps Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Carson Strong threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10 on Saturday night.

Strong completed 34 of 43 passes that included two touchdowns to Elijah Cooks, who finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. Devonte Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for Nevada (2-0), and caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth. Cole Turner had a touchdown catch, and Strong's 43-yard throw to a diving Harry Ballard in the end zone capped the scoring with 4:45 to play.

Tristan Nichols forced a fumble on his sack of Hunter Hays. Dom Peterson scooped the ball and ran 23 yards into the end zone to stretch the Wolf Pack's lead to 42-10.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Toa Taua added 103 yards rushing on nine carries for the Wolf Pack.

Oshea Trujillo had a 1-yard touchdown run for Idaho State (0-2) in the first quarter. Malakai Rango had 10 carries for 72 yards.