Strickland, Bullock score 15, North Carolina hangs on to beat Maryland 79-76 in ACC semis

Dexter Strickland and Reggie Bullock scored 15 points apiece and North Carolina held on to beat Maryland 79-76 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

P.J. Hairston scored 13 points despite a heavily wrapped and injured left (non-shooting) hand for the third-seeded Tar Heels (24-9), but his missed free throw with 16 seconds left gave Maryland a chance to force overtime.

The Terps called time out with 10.9 seconds left, and Logan Aronhalt took the inbounds pass and immediately launched an off-balance 30-foot airball.

Bullock snatched the ball and passed to Hairston, who was all alone near midcourt, and the Tar Heels ran out the clock to clinch a spot in the title game. Next up: a meeting with ninth-ranked and top-seeded Miami on Sunday.

The Hurricanes' regular-season sweep included a 26-point win last month at home.

Alex Len had 20 points to lead seventh-seeded Maryland (22-12).