Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr says NBA prioritizes ratings over players' health: 'They clearly don't care'

Kerr has long been an advocate for a shorter NBA season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Steve Kerr has long been a proponent of a shorter NBA schedule, and this week was a reminder why.

Kerr's Golden State Warriors played games on back-to-back nights, Wednesday in Dallas and Thursday in Houston.

After losing Wednesday to the Mavericks, Kerr put the NBA on blast.

Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies Jan. 4, 2025, in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"It’s a tough back to back. That’s what makes this loss even more frustrating," Kerr said Wednesday. "We got to get into Houston at 3, whatever it is, because the NBA, in its infinite wisdom, makes us play an 8:45 game. They clearly don’t care about rest or player health; it’s just ratings and all that stuff. So, I get it. Everyone’s gotta do it. The whole league’s gotta do it. It is what it is."

It's not uncommon for star players to sit out one end of a back-to-back. Stephen Curry sat out one of the games, but this weekend's All-Star break probably had something to do with that.

Steve Kerr points

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half against the Miami Heat Jan. 7, 2025, in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

However, in January 2023, Kerr rested Curry as part of the "long game" and felt for the fans who missed out.

"I feel terrible for fans who bought a ticket expecting to see someone play, and they don’t get to see that person play. It’s a brutal part of the business," Kerr said at the time. "It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons. And I know that means less revenue but, at some point, I think there just needs to be an awareness from everybody involved in the league.

"I think about it all the time. People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn’t play? That’s not something I’m ignorant to. I know that is painful. We’ve had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation."

Steve Kerr talks to reporters

Head Coach Steve Kerr of the USA Basketball men's team talks to the media after a game against Canada July 10, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  (Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA ratings have been noticeably down this year, although the surprising Luka Dončić trade prompted lots of talk. His Lakers debut was also watched by over 2 million people, making it one of the most viewed regular-season games in recent memory.