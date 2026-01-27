Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Knicks players condemn deadly Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minnesota

A deadly Border Patrol-involved shooting occurred in Minneapolis

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Knicks players Karl-Anthony Towns and Guerschon Yabusele spoke out about the deadly Border Patrol-involved shooting that took place over the weekend in Minnesota.

Towns and Yabusele both called out the federal government for its actions in Minneapolis. There have been two shooting deaths involving federal officers in January. Alex Pretti was killed on Saturday and Renee Good was killed earlier this month.

Karl-Anthony Towns plays the Suns

New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after missing a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness. These events have cost lives and shaken families — and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people," Towns wrote on X on Sunday. "This moment demands that we reflect honestly on what our values truly are. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the families of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

"I stand with the people of Minnesota."

Towns played for the Minnesota Timberwolves before he was traded to the Knicks.

Guerschon Yabusele goes up against the Clippers

New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts after making a basket against the LA Clippers during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 7, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"I can't stop thinking about the tragic events unfolding in Minnesota, and even though I'm French, I can't remain silent," Yabusele added. "What's happening is beyond comprehension. We're talking about murders here, these are serious matters. The situation must change, the government must stop operating in this way. I stand with Minnesota."

Towns and Yabusele’s statements came as the National Basketball Players Association also condemned the Border Patrol’s actions.

"Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent," the union said. "Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.

Minnesota Senate candidate says Walz, Frey ‘fanned the flames’ amid fallout from deadly shooting Video

"The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all. The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

