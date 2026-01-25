Anti-ICE protests take place as T'Wolves-Warriors NBA game takes place

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA fans delivered anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) messages during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Fans held signs inside the Target Center that read, "ICE out now," after two deadly incidents involving federal officers rocked Minneapolis this month. The second incident occurred Saturday when a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a Minneapolis man.

The NBA postponed the Warriors-T’Wolves game that was scheduled for Saturday, pushing it to Sunday. Fans responded with anti-ICE messages inside the building, while protesters had similar messages outside of the arena.

A moment of silence was held for Alex J. Pretti before tip-off.

He was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in the southern part of the city.

The shooting death came a few weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. DHS said Good was shot in self-defense after she used her SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Sunday as well.

"Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent," the union said. "Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.

"The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all. The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community."