Stephen Curry scores 27 points playing on 28th birthday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists on his 28th birthday, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-107 on Monday night for their record 49th straight regular-season home victory.

Draymond Green added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (60-6), who are 31-0 at Oracle Arena this season. With 16 games to go, they remain one game ahead of the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' pace in their record 72-win season.

Birthday songs, MVP chants, and a serenade and piece of cake from his toddler daughter, Riley, made it a great day for Curry - all after his fifth Western Conference Player of the Week award this season and second in two weeks.

He shot 4 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 16 overall.

Anthony Davis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans.