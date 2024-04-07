Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Stephanie McMahon makes surprise WrestleMania 40 appearance, welcomes WWE fans to 'Paul Levesque era'

McMahon stepped down as WWE's co-CEO in January 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Stephanie McMahon made a surprise appearance in a WWE ring on Sunday night during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

McMahon welcomed WWE fans in attendance and those watching at home to the "Paul Levesque era" of the company – a nod to her husband who serves as chief content officer. She then took a page out of his wrestling persona and asked fans one simple question.

Stephanie McMahon in 2022

Stephanie McMahon attends Meet the Women Dominating Sports Media during the SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW)

"Are you ready?!"

McMahon also made an appearance on Friday night during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and wore an Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) cap as a callback to when she wore it during the company’s "invasion" angle involving ECW and World Champion Wrestling.

WrestleMania 40 view

General view of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (WWE)

It also marked the first time McMahon had been seen around anything WWE after she stepped down as co-CEO in January 2023, following the return of her father, Vince, to the company.

Vince McMahon stepped down as the executive chair of TKO Group Holdings following sexual abuse allegations. He denied the allegations against him.

Stephane McMahon had served on both sides of the pro wrestling business – as an on-screen character and as an executive. 

Triple H at WrestleMania 40

Paul "Triple H" Levesque looks on during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6, 2024. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

She and Levesque married in 2003 and have three children together.

