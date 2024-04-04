WrestleMania 40 Night 2 preview: Cody Rhodes clashes with Roman Reigns for WWE Undisputed Universal Title

WrestleMania Night 2 is on deck after an electrifying Night 1.

It was epic to say the least. Roman Reigns and The Rock were the big winners of Night 1, scoring a victory over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Reigns will set the record for most WrestleMania main events in history. But it will be far from the only major match on the card.

Here’s what fans can expect on Night 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

It’s Bloodline Rules.

After The Rock and Roman Reigns topped Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match will be under Bloodline Rules.

It was far from an easy match. The four competitors were in a slobberknocker all-out fight. Rhodes put The Rock through the announce table. Reigns speared Rollins and injured his knee during the match. Scars were left.

It won’t be easy for Reigns or Rhodes. Both were beaten and battered. Reigns will have The Bloodline in his corner while Rhodes might have to find someone who isn’t bruised to help keep Reigns’ family at bay come Sunday night.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins will already be coming off of a grueling tag-team match with Rhodes against Reigns and The Rock. He is a little bit more hurt than he would have liked to be going up against a behemoth like Drew McIntyre. Rollins tweaked his knee during his loss against Reigns and The Rock.

McIntyre has been on Rollins’ case for weeks. With some help, he came through to win the Elimination Chamber to get a shot at Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship, which "The Visionary" has held since it was revealed to be Raw’s top crown.

With CM Punk likely to be at ringside to call the match, McIntyre’s focus could be elsewhere.

WWE gold has eluded McIntyre since he lost to Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and then the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Could he leave Philly with Rollins’ title on Sunday?

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley founded Damage CTRL and helped Iyo Sky cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam to win the title from Bianca Belair. Sky has been the champion ever since. But after Bayley won the Royal Rumble match, everything changed.

Sky, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on Bayley. Just when Bayley thought she had a friend in Dakota Kai, she turned on her too. Bayley seems to be on her own as she goes up against Sky in the biggest match of her career.

Bayley could become a three-time SmackDown Women’s Champion if she manages to defeat Sky.

NICK KHAN USHERS IN WWE'S 'RENAISSANCE ERA' WITH SUPPORT FROM CODY RHODES

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul lost to Rollins to put an end to their feud. Kevin Owens won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Sami Zayn over The Usos. Randy Orton was still recovering from a serious back injury.

A lot has changed.

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the U.S. title and nearly earned a shot at Rollins’ title in the Elimination Chamber back in February. He ended up costing Orton a chance at the belt. At the Royal Rumble, Paul cheated to defeat Owens to retain his title, causing a clear grievance with him as well.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis pit the three up against each other in a three-way match for the title. It will be one of the more interesting matches on the card between the two nights.

LA Knight vs. A.J. Styles

LA Knight has a summer emergence. Behind a wave of fan support, he turned a feud against The Miz and set his sights on Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. If it wasn’t for The Bloodline, he may have been in the main event at this year’s ‘Mania.

Instead, he found himself the target of a revenge plot by Styles. The "Phenomenal One" attacked Knight for taking his spot in a tag-team match at Fastlane which saw Knight and John Cena take out Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline had put Styles on the shelf.

Styles came back in December and immediately had it out for Knight. The two participated in a fatal four way for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble but Reigns retained. Styles then cost Knight a title shot in the Elimination Chamber match.

Knight and Styles were also in an angle in which they brawled on Styles’ front lawn.

This all led to the match on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pride vs. The Final Testament

One of the final matches set on the WrestleMania card was a 6-man tag-team Philadelphia street fight match between The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins against The Final Testament, consisting of Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezer.

Akam and Rezer, known as the Authors of Pain, returned WWE at the beginning of the year and backed Kross in his crusade against The Pride. The two groups have feuded since then with The Final Testament attacking Bobby Lashley and his valet B-Fab while Ford and Dawkins were trying to earn a shot at the 6-pack ladder match.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory took advantage and defeated Ford and Dawkins.

The street fight was announced soon after.