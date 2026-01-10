Stefon Diggs' court date moved until after Super Bowl due to 'previously-scheduled professional commitment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stefon Diggs' court case was originally expected to interfere with his quest for a Super Bowl title, but he no longer has to worry.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has been accused of a series of serious criminal violations and charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Originally slated to appear in court on Jan. 23, two days before the AFC title game, Diggs' first court hearing was pushed back to Feb. 13, five days after Super Bowl LX.

Diggs' attorney wrote in a court filing that the receiver "has a previously-scheduled professional commitment on Jan. 23, 2026."

A police narrative in a court filing said a woman came to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16 to report that two weeks earlier, while working as a private chef for Diggs, he entered her bedroom and became angry during a discussion about money.

The woman told police Diggs "smacked her across the face." She tried to push him away, and then he "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

"She said that he was behind her with his arm wrapped around her," wrote Officer Kenneth J. Ellis. "She said that she did feel like she had trouble breathing and that she felt like she could have blacked out."

Diggs threw her on a bed and said "lies" when she told him she had not been paid, Ellis wrote. The chef sought payment for a week in November when Diggs was hosting house guests and had to go home, Ellis wrote. The woman "left her position" and the home in Dedham but returned Dec. 9 to retrieve her property. At that point, she told police, Diggs referred her to his assistant, who said she had to sign a nondisclosure agreement before she would be paid. She did not sign it, police said.

The woman was reluctant to file charges until later last month, Ellis wrote, when "she let me know that she had changed her mind from a few days ago" and wanted to pursue criminal charges.

In a statement, the team acknowledged the situation and said the 32-year-old receiver denied the allegations against him.

Diggs' teammate, Christian Barmore, is currently set for a court date on Feb. 3, five days before the Super Bowl in San Francisco, for allegedly assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with in August.

Barmore allegedly grabbed the the woman’s phone while she was trying to leave his residence. The alleged victim then "intended to open the door and scream for help, but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor." Barmore then allegedly grabbed her by the shirt near her neck and allegedly told her he would have his cousin "f--- [her] up." Barmore was charged with one count of assault and battery on a family or household member.

David Meier is representing both players.

