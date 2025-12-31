Second Patriots star faces disturbing allegations day after Stefon Diggs denies strangulation charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another New England Patriots star has found himself in legal trouble.

Just one day after it was revealed that Stefon Diggs was accused of disturbing behavior, Christian Barmore is being charged with assault.

Barmore, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, is accused of assaulting a person he had been in a relationship with in Mansfield, Massachusetts, back in August.

The alleged victim claimed that she and Barmore argued about the temperature in a room and about food.

Barmore allegedly grabbed the victim's phone while she was trying to leave. The alleged victim then "intended to open the door and scream for help, but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor." Barmore then allegedly grabbed the victim by the shirt near her neck. Barmore also allegedly told the victim he would have his cousin "f--- [her] up."

"[Victim] is worried he may hire someone to harm her and make her life difficult. [Victim] mentioned she has heard Christian threaten people before while saying with the money he has he can hire anyone…" a police report obtained by Fox News Digital said. "About a week later, [Victim] sent me some text messages between her and Christian. These were older messages, but she wanted me to see them as she said they show what he is capable of doing, especially when it comes to having someone harm her."

Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The alleged victim also said she no longer wants ties to Barmore.

Barmore is slated to be arraigned on Feb. 3, five days before Super Bowl LX. The Patriots could earn the top seed in the AFC this weekend.

"The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner," the team said in a statement. "The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."

The news of Barmore's charges comes just one day after it was revealed that his teammate in Diggs allegedly strangled his female chef over money earlier this month. The woman told police Diggs "smacked her across the face," she tried to push him away and then he "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

