Steelers' Stephon Tuitt on game against Ravens following COVID postponements: 'Should be an easy one'

The long-awaited Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET, following three postponements due to a coronavirus outbreak with the Ravens.

Baltimore will be without reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, as well as tight end Mark Andrews, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, wide receiver Willie Snead IV, and defensive linemen Matthew Judon, Calais Campbell, and Brandon Williams.

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, will miss the game against the Ravens, but he expects Pittsburgh to come away with a win.

“Good luck to the boys today,” Tuitt wrote on his social media accounts. “Pad the stats -- should be an easy one. Eyeing my return for next week against Washington where I should catch up. I say it because I believe it.”

Tuitt has been a force for the Steelers (10-0). He has 32 total tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles so far this season. Pittsburgh running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey will also miss the game against the Ravens due to the coronavirus.