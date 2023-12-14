Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Cam Heyward responds to Ben Roethlisberger's criticism of team's culture: 'I don't agree'

Heyward has spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward caught wind of his former quarterback's criticism of the current state of the franchise.

Shortly after the Steelers' disappointing loss to the struggling New England Patriots, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger recently raised concerns over whether the organization's storied traditions were eroding.

Roethlisberger also took aim at coaching and leadership. He also openly questioned which players on the roster would set the proper tone for the team.

Cameron Heyward looks on during a game

Cameron Heyward, #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, looks on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium on December 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Heyward, a six-time Pro Bowler, recently appeared on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and responded to Roethlisberger's sharp criticism.

"Ben has an opinion. He’s entitled to that, but I don’t agree," Heyward said. "We lost these last two games, been rough, but the Steelers way is about grinding it out, and it doesn’t matter what’s going on. There’s plenty to be done about it, and tradition starts by winning games, having good defense and scoring points."

Roethlisberger and Heyward talk

Ben Roethlisberger, #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, talks to Cameron Heyward, #97, during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2011, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.   (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers' 2023 season has been somewhat of a roller coaster.

After being stagnant on the offensive side of the ball for most of the season, the team made a rare in-season coaching change. Last month, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada had been fired.

Cameron Heyward runs onto the field

Cameron Heyward, #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has also dealt with its share of injuries, including recent setbacks for quarterback Kenny Pickett and star pass rusher T.J. Watt

The Indianapolis Colts host the Steelers this Saturday.

