Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin calls George Pickens’ sideline frustrations a problem: ‘It’s not solution-oriented’

Pickens was targeted six times in Thursday's loss to the Patriots

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens continues to show his frustrations on the sideline, and it's becoming something of a problem. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation during a press conference with reporters on Monday after he was captured seemingly lecturing the second-year wideout during the broadcast of the Steelers’ loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night. 

George Pickens on the sideline

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a problem because it’s not solution-oriented," Tomlin said. 

"You know we are all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions."

"And so from that perspective, certainly," Tomlin added. 

FROM OUTKICK: NAJEE HARRIS CAN’T EVEN FAKE ENTHUSIASM ABOUT MITCH TRUBISKY’S LEADERSHIP ABILITIES

George Pickens looks on from the field

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Pickens' frustrations have been a point of contention since he wiped any mention of the team from his Instagram page in early November, a move he said had nothing to do with football. He was also called out for seemingly skipping out on Dionate Johnson’s go-ahead touchdown in their win over the Tennessee Titans.

Tomlin dismissed the issue back in November, calling it "a pebble in my shoe." But this week, the veteran head coach elaborated. 

STEELERS' PLACE T.J. WATT IN CONCUSSION PROTOCOL AFTER STAR PASS RUSHER REPORTS CONCUSSION-LIKE SYMPTOMS

"I think it can happen to anyone when things aren't going well, to be honest with you."

"We care a lot, we put a lot into it and so frustration is a natural human response," he said. "But I'm also completely comfortable asking these guys to do unnatural things because they're professional athletes. That’s our job to do the unique things and make them look regular, to make it look ordinary."

George Pickens lines up on the field

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers on December 07, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pickens finished Thursday with five catches for 19 yards, his second-lowest yardage of the season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.