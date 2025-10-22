Steelers' Broderick Jones warns he may tackle Aaron Rodgers again despite anger over celebration hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones drew the ire of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week after the 300-pound tackle took Rodgers to the ground with an unusual touchdown celebration. Jones revealed this week that, despite the optics, there's "no love lost" between the two.

But another touchdown tackle celebration isn't entirely out of the question, according to the Steelers tackle.

"We're still joking about it," Jones said, speaking to the media on Tuesday. "Yeah, he was a little mad, but it's alright. It's football; it gets intense and all," he said, adding, "But it's no love lost."

"It's just the energy that he brings and that I bring. He told me, 'Don't lose the fire,' and I told him the same. We shall see on Sunday after he throws another touchdown. I might tackle him again."

Rodgers, 41, connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 68-yard touchdown pass with just under three minutes remaining in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The celebrations were cut short when Jones, whose official weight is listed at 311 pounds, jumped on Rodgers, bringing him to the ground.

Rodgers, who is just two years removed from a season-ending Achilles injury that derailed his debut with the New York Jets, fumed as he rolled on the ground. Jones attempted to help the quarterback up to his feet before Rodgers quickly shoved him aside.

Rodgers appeared uninjured by the poorly judged celebration tackle.

The Steelers lost to Cincinnati but move on to face Rodgers' former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday. It marks the first time the four-time league MVP will face the Packers since being traded to the Jets in 2023.