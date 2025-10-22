Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Broderick Jones warns he may tackle Aaron Rodgers again despite anger over celebration hit

Jones says 'we shall see on Sunday' as Steelers prepare to face Rodgers' former team Green Bay Packers

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Dave Wannstedt on Caleb Williams’ play, Steelers wasting Aaron Rodgers? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Dave Wannstedt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Chicago Bears seeking their 4th straight win (1st time since 2018), and if the Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting Aaron Rodgers’ great season.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones drew the ire of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week after the 300-pound tackle took Rodgers to the ground with an unusual touchdown celebration. Jones revealed this week that, despite the optics, there's "no love lost" between the two.

But another touchdown tackle celebration isn't entirely out of the question, according to the Steelers tackle.

Aaron Rodgers walks off

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"We're still joking about it," Jones said, speaking to the media on Tuesday. "Yeah, he was a little mad, but it's alright. It's football; it gets intense and all," he said, adding, "But it's no love lost."

"It's just the energy that he brings and that I bring. He told me, 'Don't lose the fire,' and I told him the same. We shall see on Sunday after he throws another touchdown. I might tackle him again."

Rodgers, 41, connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 68-yard touchdown pass with just under three minutes remaining in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The celebrations were cut short when Jones, whose official weight is listed at 311 pounds, jumped on Rodgers, bringing him to the ground.

Broderick Jones tackles Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers (8) and Broderick Jones (77) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 2025. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

AARON RODGERS FUMES AFTER GETTING TACKLED BY 300-POUND STEELERS TEAMMATE DURING TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION

Rodgers, who is just two years removed from a season-ending Achilles injury that derailed his debut with the New York Jets, fumed as he rolled on the ground. Jones attempted to help the quarterback up to his feet before Rodgers quickly shoved him aside.

Rodgers appeared uninjured by the poorly judged celebration tackle.

Aaron Rodgers looks to pass

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the game at Paycor Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Steelers lost to Cincinnati but move on to face Rodgers' former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday. It marks the first time the four-time league MVP will face the Packers since being traded to the Jets in 2023.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

