Aaron Rodgers fumes after getting tackled by 300-pound Steelers' teammate during touchdown celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers was not pleased with one of his teammates during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after the four-time league MVP was brought down to the ground by a 300-pound offensive tackle during a touchdown celebration.

The veteran quarterback connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 68-yard touchdown pass with just under three minutes remaining in the game, but the celebrations were cut short when third-year tackle Broderick Jones jumped on the 41-year-old Rodgers.

Jones, who is officially listed at 311 pounds, seemed to let his excitement get the best of him and seemingly overlooked the fact that Rodgers is just two years removed from a season-ending Achilles injury that derailed his debut with the New York Jets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers fumed as he rolled on the ground. Jones attempted to help his quarterback up to his feet, before Rodgers quickly shoved him aside.

Rodgers appeared uninjured by the poorly judged celebration tackle.

BENGALS SHOCK STEELERS WITH JOE FLACCO-JA'MARR CHASE CONNECTION IN THRILLING WIN

The celebrations were eventually cut short altogether after the Bengals, led by newly acquired veteran Joe Flacco, pulled off a 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in his debut with the team.

"It felt good. I can’t lie," he said. "This game is so great and sometimes when you’ve played it for so long, you can lose some of that energy for it but it’s all about your mind and telling yourself it’s one of the best things in the world and if you can stay excited about what you’re doing, you can do it for as long as you want."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers fell to 4-2 but remain on top of the AFC North.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.