Statue honoring Tom Brady set to be unveiled in August, Patriots say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is by far the most accomplished player to have worn a New England Patriots uniform. The former NFL quarterback won six of his seven Super Bowl titles during his two-decade run in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his storied career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning one more championship with the team. He returned to New England last June for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Thursday, the team announced plans to continue honoring the legendary quarterback. A statue made in Brady's likeness is scheduled to be unveiled on Aug. 8 during the Patriots' preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

TOM BRADY EXCLUDES HIMSELF FROM 'ALL-TIME' QUARTERBACKS LIST

"A legacy etched in bronze forever. @TomBrady’s statue will be unveiled on 8/8 prior to Patriots vs. Commanders," the Patriots wrote on X.



While Brady has hoisted the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy seven times, he also holds several other NFL records. He started 333 games during his career, leading his teams to 46 fourth-quarter comebacks during that span.

Brady's road to success was paved with uncertainty. He fell to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

When then-franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury in 2001, Brady was thrust into action. He played so well that he never relinquished the starting quarterback job.

Before making it to the professional football ranks, Brady had an uphill battle as he worked to land playing time at Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots previously retired Brady's No. 12 jersey. The statue will rise to 12 ft. in height and will be placed in front of the Patriots Hall of Fame, longtime team owner Robert Kraft said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.