Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots

Statue honoring Tom Brady set to be unveiled in August, Patriots say

Brady won six Super Bowls during his storied career in New England

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Tom Brady talks Joe Montana inspiration Video

Tom Brady talks Joe Montana inspiration

Tom Brady talks to fans about Joe Montana at the opening of CardVault by Tom Brady in New Jersey.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is by far the most accomplished player to have worn a New England Patriots uniform. The former NFL quarterback won six of his seven Super Bowl titles during his two-decade run in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his storied career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning one more championship with the team. He returned to New England last June for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady waves to the crowd

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd at the conclusion of the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Brady at Gillette Stadium, Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

On Thursday, the team announced plans to continue honoring the legendary quarterback. A statue made in Brady's likeness is scheduled to be unveiled on Aug. 8 during the Patriots' preseason game against the Washington Commanders. 

TOM BRADY EXCLUDES HIMSELF FROM 'ALL-TIME' QUARTERBACKS LIST

"A legacy etched in bronze forever. @TomBrady’s statue will be unveiled on 8/8 prior to Patriots vs. Commanders," the Patriots wrote on X.
 

While Brady has hoisted the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy seven times, he also holds several other NFL records. He started 333 games during his career, leading his teams to 46 fourth-quarter comebacks during that span. 

Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

The Patriots released audio of Tom Brady's first-ever conference call with the media. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Brady's road to success was paved with uncertainty. He fell to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

When then-franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury in 2001, Brady was thrust into action. He played so well that he never relinquished the starting quarterback job.

Tom Brady New England Patriots

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. ( Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Before making it to the professional football ranks, Brady had an uphill battle as he worked to land playing time at Michigan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots previously retired Brady's No. 12 jersey. The statue will rise to 12 ft. in height and will be placed in front of the Patriots Hall of Fame, longtime team owner Robert Kraft said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.