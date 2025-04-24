Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tom Brady excludes himself from 'all-time' quarterbacks list

Brady has the most passing yards and touchdowns in NFL history, along with seven Super Bowls

Ryan Morik
Published
Tom Brady recalls epic Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons

Tom Brady recalls epic Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons

Tom Brady talks Super Bowl comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons at grand opening of CardVault by Tom Brady in New Jersey.

The greatest of all time sure is humble.

In a recent YouTube video, Tom Brady was asked who he believes are the "five most talented arms in NFL history," and while he had trouble pinpointing them, he did not include himself. (Perhaps that was part of the struggle.)

Brady, of course, holds the all-time records for passing touchdowns and yards, to go along with his seven Super Bowls.

Tom Brady New England Patriots

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. ( Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Two names almost immediately came to Brady's mind: Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.

"I think most people would certainly say those two," he added.

Brady then included Brett Favre before pondering about the fourth, but he went with an outsider in Matthew Stafford.

He couldn't narrow down his fifth, but name-dropped Jeff George, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Josh Allen.

Josh Allen and Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-12.  (David Butler II-USA Today Sports)

Brady had been hit on the spot, so he knew he was "missing some people."

"Those guys have great arms, and then you have the elite, elite arms," he said.

Vick is rather a surprising pull, considering he was much more known for his rushing prowess. Allen is in the running for the best arm in the game today, and it helped him take home his first MVP Award.

Some notable names were missing, including Hall of Famers John Elway and Peyton Manning, and the game's current best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9.  (AP Photo/Charlie )

And maybe in a few years, others will join that conversation.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.