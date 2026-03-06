March Madness starts early with Lehigh's miraculous half-court buzzer-beater

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Both the calendar and basketball court say it is March.

Lehigh University advanced to the Patriot League tournament semifinals on Thursday night after a half-court prayer went nothing but net at the buzzer.

Nasir Whitlock caught the inbound pass with 2.1 seconds left, dribbled up two steps and heaved his shot toward the basket.

Whitlock was mobbed by his teammates when the shot went in for a 69-66 victory over Holy Cross.

Lehigh led by as many as nine early on in the game, getting out to a 16-7 lead within the first 6:29 of the game and leading by five at halftime. After Lehigh got the first bucket of the second half, Holy Cross went on a 15-6 run to take a four-point lead, which they eventually would grow to six with 2:43 to go.

But the Mountain Hawks battled back thanks to Whitlock knocking down a pair of free throws and then making a layup to trail by two. Hank Alvey's layup tied the game with 1:12 to go, but Holy Cross' Gabe Warren made a jumper with 21 seconds left to put the Crusaders back up.

Whitlock, though, tied the game again with 11 seconds left, and after a bad Holy Cross pass changed possession, Whitlock became the hero.

Whitlock went 11-for-24, including each of his last four, to finish with 29 points. Nine of those points came in the final 2:30 of the game, and he knocked down four of his six three-pointers, including each of his final two in crunch time.

Tyler Boston led the Crusaders (11-for-22) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Holy Cross also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Warren. Aiden Disu finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Mountain Hawks will move on to play No. 3-seeded Colgate on Friday. They have not made the tournament since 2012, when, as a 15-seed led by CJ McCollum, they upset No. 2 Duke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

