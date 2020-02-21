Spring training features several veterans in new places hoping to be in the majors on Opening Day

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is right around the corner, and there was a lot of offseason shuffle that fell behind the glitz and glamour contracts of Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg.

Several major league veterans received non-roster invitations to spring training camps in hopes of latching onto a 25-man roster for Opening Day.

Here is a list of familiar names who received non-roster invitations prior to the start of spring training. Some players are on new teams and others are hoping to just get on one and stay in the show.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

BILLY HAMILTON, GIANTS

Billy Hamilton was once a highly touted speedster with the Cincinnati Reds, but in 2020 he has found himself with a non-roster invitation to San Francisco Giants spring training. He played 119 games between the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves last season, batting .218 with 15 RBI, 22 stolen bases and a .564 OPS.

**

BRANDON MORROW, CUBS

Brandon Morrow is a 12-year major league veteran but didn’t pitch in the majors in 2019. In spring training this year, he is looking to get back to the show with the Chicago Cubs. He last pitched for the Cubs in 2018, recording a 1.47 ERA in 35 games. He battled elbow issues last season.

YANKEES' LUIS SEVERINO HAS SORE RIGHT FOREARM, SHUT DOWN

**

CHARLIE CULBERSON, BRAVES

Charlie Culberson has played with the Atlanta Braves for the last two seasons and is looking to stay with the team for a third year. He received a non-roster invitation to spring training after hitting .259 with five home runs and 20 RBI in 2019.

**

CHRIS IANNETTA, YANKEES

Chris Iannetta is not going to be the New York Yankees’ starting catcher unless some injuries occur. But he is a familiar veteran who is looking to stay in the majors. Last season with the Colorado Rockies, he hit .222 with six home runs.

**

CHRIS OWINGS, ROCKIES

Chris Owings played a majority of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks but played for the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox last season. He hit .139 with three homers last season. He is looking to latch onto the Colorado Rockies for 2020.

CROWD-SEEKING RAYS COME UP WITH WIN-WIN-WIN FREE TICKET PLAN

**

CODY ALLEN, RANGERS

At one point in his career, Cody Allen was a feared closer. In 2020, he received a non-roster invite to the Texas Rangers spring training. He fell off last season with the Los Angeles Angels recording a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances.

**

DEREK DIETRICH, REDS

Derek Dietrich had a breakout season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, hitting 19 home runs. However, he will still have to earn a roster spot after batting .187 in 113 games.

**

DEREK HOLLAND, PIRATES

Veteran pitcher Derek Holland finds himself at Pittsburgh Pirates camp this spring. He pitched for the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs last season. He recorded a 6.08 ERA in 51 appearances.

**

EMILIO BONIFACIO, NATIONALS

Emilion Bonifacio could play almost anywhere on the field, which is why he is still a valuable asset heading into another major league season. He has not played in the majors since 2017. Last year at Triple-A Durham, he hit .286 with eight home runs. He will try to make the Washington Nationals' roster this spring.

ASTROS NAME BARRED BY LITTLE LEAGUES NEAR WILLIAMSPORT

**

FELIX HERNANDEZ, BRAVES

The last time anyone saw Felix Hernandez he was stepping off the mound at T-Mobile Park to a roaring ovation in what was thought to have been his last major league game with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. Instead, he is trying to get a roster spot with the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The one-time Cy Young winner had a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts last season and had 57 strikeouts.

**

FRANCISCO LIRIANO, PHILLIES

Francisco Liriano has pitched for four different teams over the last three years and is trying to get with his fifth in four years. Liriano is in Philadelphia Phillies camp after recorded a 3.47 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 69 games in 2019.

**

GREG BIRD, RANGERS

Greg Bird went from MLB postseason hero with the New York Yankees to teamless. He latched onto the Texas Rangers for 2020 looking to earn a spot. Injuries have cost him a big part of his playing career. In 186 career games, he has a .211 batting average and 32 home runs.

**

GREG HOLLAND, ROYALS

Greg Holland is in his second stint with the Kansas City Royals, this time as a non-roster invitee. A once-promising reliever, Holland recorded 4.54 ERA in 40 appearances with 41 strikeouts with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

**

JASON KIPNIS, CUBS

It will be strange seeing Jason Kipnis in a different uniform in 2020 should he make the Cubs’ roster. Kipnis spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Indians. Last year, he hit .245 with 17 home runs.

**

JHOULYS CHACIN, TWINS

Jhoulys Chacin is one of the few veterans who could make the Minnesota Twins’ young roster this spring. Last year, he played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox and recorded a 6.01 ERA in 25 games.

LEBRON JAMES CALLS ON MLB'S ROB MANFRED TO LISTEN TO PLAYERS OUTRAGED OVER CHEATING SCANDAL

**

JONATHAN LUCROY, RED SOX

Jonathan Lucroy could become the Boston Red Sox’s catcher in 2020. He played for the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs last season. He batted .232 with eight home runs.

**

JUAN LAGARES, PADRES

Juan Lagares was once a young, promising outfielder for the New York Mets, but the one-time Gold Glove winner is vying for a roster spot with the San Diego Padres. He hit .213 with five home runs in 133 games.

**

LOGAN MORRISON, BREWERS

Logan Morrison is looking to get on his fourth team in four years with the Milwaukee Brewers. He only played 29 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season and batted .200 with a .663 OPS.

**

MATT KEMP, MARLINS

Matt Kemp could add a veteran presence on the Miami Marlins should he make the 25-man roster this spring. Kemp played in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds after an All-Star resurgence in 2018. He hit .200 in 20 games in 2019.

**

NEIL WALKER, PHILLIES

Neil Walker was given a non-roster invite by the Philadelphia Phillies. He played in 115 games with the Marlins in 2019. He hit .261 with eight home runs.

BREWERS OWNER CLAIMS TEAM 'HAD AN OPERATING LOSS' IN 2019

**

PABLO SANDOVAL, GIANTS

Pablo Sandoval appeared in 108 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2019 and still finds himself vying for a roster spot in 2020. He hit .268 with 14 home runs.

**

ROSS DETWILER, WHITE SOX

Ross Detwiler is looking to make an impact with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. He received a non-roster invite after 18 appearances and a 6.59 ERA last season.

**

RUSNEY CASTILLO, RED SOX

Rusney Castillo was a high-profile Cuban signee in 2014. Castillo has only appeared in 99 games with the Red Sox and last played in 2016. The now 32-year-old outfielder is looking to make a crowded major league roster.

**

SHELBY MILLER, BREWERS

Shelby Miller was once a high-profile free-agent signing. But in 2020, he has a non-roster invite to Milwaukee Brewers camp. He had a 8.59 ERA in 19 games with 30 strikeouts.

**

TIM TEBOW, METS

Could Tim Tebow make the major league roster this time around? It’s unlikely, but he is at the New York Mets spring training camp. He has had injury-plagued minor league seasons, and this might be his last chance to get a shot at the majors.

AARON JUDGE: ASTROS SHOULD BE STRIPPED OF 2017 TITLE, PLAYERS PUNISHED BY COMMISSIONER

**

TREVOR CAHILL, GIANTS

Trevor Cahill, a one-time All-Star pitcher, stayed on the West Coast when he joined the San Francisco Giants but will not have to prove himself to stay there. He had a 5.98 ERA in 37 games last season with the Angels.

**

TREVOR ROSENTHAL, ROYALS

Trevor Rosenthal was an All-Star reliever early in his career but his numbers have dipped since 2015. He played with the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers in 2019. He had a 13.50 ERA in 22 games. He will try to land a roster spot with the Royals.

**

UBALDO JIMENEZ, ROCKIES

Ubaldo Jimenez has not pitched in the majors since 2017 and is looking to latch onto the team where it all began for him in 2006. Jimenez is back in Colorado Rockies camp trying to make the roster for Opening Day.

**

WADE LEBLANC, ORIOLES

Veteran left-handed pitcher Wade LeBlanc is in Baltimore Orioles camp looking to get a roster spot. He had a 5.71 ERA in 26 games for the Seattle Mariners last season.

**

WELINGTON CASTILLO, NATIONALS

Welington Castillo spent two seasons with the Chicago White Sox and is trying to get onto the roster of the World Series-champion Nationals. He had a .209 batting average with 12 home runs in 72 games last season.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS SNUB AUBREY HUFF FROM WORLD SERIES REUNION OVER SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

**

YASMANY THOMAS, DIAMONDBACKS

Yasmany Thomas was another big Cuban signee for the Arizona Diamondbacks but has failed to stick with the team. He has played in 309 games, hit 48 home runs and batted .266. He is in Diamondbacks camp on a non-roster invitation.