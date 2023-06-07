Spouse of PGA Tour member welcomes back LIV wives with open arms

Some members of the PGA Tour are upset with the sudden merger with LIV Golf, but at least one of their wives isn't.

Since LIV launched last year, some of golf's biggest names have been excluded from key events, outside of majors.

But with the two tours merging, everyone is back together.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica seems to be a fan of the PGA and LIV joining forces.

The wife of the 2017 Valspar Championship winner tweeted a GIF describing her feelings.

It isn't just the golfers who grow close. Some wives and girlfriends of the players become tight.

9/11 FAMILIES UNITED ‘BETRAYED’ AFTER PGA TOUR AMONG ‘SAUDI SHILLS’ VIA MERGER WITH LIV TOUR

Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims are two of the "LIV wives" who will return. They are married to Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PGA Tour released a statement Tuesday confirming that the Tour, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the DP World reached an agreement with a goal to "​​unify the game of golf, on a global basis."