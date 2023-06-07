Expand / Collapse search
Spouse of PGA Tour member welcomes back LIV wives with open arms

Jessica Hadwin said she was 'messaging my favorite LIV wives'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some members of the PGA Tour are upset with the sudden merger with LIV Golf, but at least one of their wives isn't.

Since LIV launched last year, some of golf's biggest names have been excluded from key events, outside of majors.

But with the two tours merging, everyone is back together.

Adam Hadwin swinging club

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 1, 2023, in Dublin, Ohio.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica seems to be a fan of the PGA and LIV joining forces.

The wife of the 2017 Valspar Championship winner tweeted a GIF describing her feelings.

It isn't just the golfers who grow close. Some wives and girlfriends of the players become tight.

9/11 FAMILIES UNITED ‘BETRAYED’ AFTER PGA TOUR AMONG ‘SAUDI SHILLS’ VIA MERGER WITH LIV TOUR

Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims are two of the "LIV wives" who will return. They are married to Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, respectively.

Jena Sims and Paulin Gretzky

Brooks Koepka's partner, Jena Sims, takes a selfie with Dustin Johnson's partner, Paulina Gretzky, before the Ryder Cup gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup Sept. 26, 2018, in Versailles, France. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour released a statement Tuesday confirming that the Tour, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the DP World reached an agreement with a goal to "​​unify the game of golf, on a global basis."