Dustin Johnson celebrates one-year of marriage to Paulina Gretzky with sweet Instagram post

Johnson remarked on an amazing last year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, as the LIV Golf star posted a photo from their wedding on his Instagram page.

Gretzky shared the flowers Johnson got her on her Instagram Stories page during the day as well.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson in Wisconsin

Dustin Johnson, left, celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky after defeating Team Europe 19 to 9 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

"Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!" Johnson wrote as the caption in the photo showing himself in a spiffy tuxedo and Gretzky in a shimmery dress.

The couple officially tied the knot last year in a romantic ceremony in Tennessee in front of their friends and family, according to People. The wedding was held at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort situated on a 4200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Paulina Gretzky in Illinois

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC, is seen during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on Sept. 18, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson in 2023

Dustin Johnson looks on during the LIV Golf Invitational pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba at El Camaleon at Mayakoba on Feb. 23, 2023 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The two began dating in 2013 and quickly announced their engagement that summer. The couple shares two sons, Tatum and River.

Gretzky, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, has been by Johnson’s side through some of the most important moments of his career. Johnson won the U.S. Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky in Florida

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC, left, and wife Paulina Gretzky celebrate the 4 Aces GC team win on the 18th green during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

She was by his side when he made the move to LIV Golf in the middle of last year. Johnson became the series’ first-ever individual champion.

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.