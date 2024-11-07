Sports pundit has wild reaction to Trump's election victory: 'The White man’s got a dynasty'

Sports pundit Dan Le Batard was among those disappointed with the presidential election result as Fox News projected former President Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Le Batard started his show Wednesday morning analyzing why Harris lost.

"If I am to discuss what people are here today for because they want liberal tears, and in some ways I do weep for my country liberally," he said on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," via Awful Announcing. "America has spoken, and America has spoken resoundingly that what they want representing our country in office is that. Is everything that represents.

"Whether you want to say, ‘hate wins’ or whether you want to say, ‘the White man’s got a dynasty.’ And there was that one loss, the Washington Generals/Barack Obama, put on them one time. But they are the Harlem Globetrotters. They do not give up the power. And it’s a dynasty that will stay in power at least four more years because people have spoken and men have spoken. ‘You will not take this power from us. We will overtake the woman’s body and we’ll be a threat to minorities and others.'"

Le Batard added that if others view what he described as their preference, then he views those people as a "threat."

He then painted a broad brush about what America chose.

SPORTS RADIO LEGEND TAKES SWIPE AT MALES VOTERS AFTER TRUMP'S ELECTION VICTORY

"What America has decided today is that it’s OK with a king. It’s OK with a religious king," he said. "No matter what he stuffs in the Bible as a disguise that’s criminal, immoral, that’s near Jeffrey Epstein, that has credible accusations from 20-plus women, that is rapist-y and racist-y and just doesn’t like others — that wins today.

"And I can’t help but feel like I will keep fighting for these things, even if they lose and even if it becomes more threatening now in America than it was yesterday that you are a voice for these things that is appalled by what it is that was just elected into office."

Trump carried Florida resoundingly as he earned his way to nearly 300 electoral votes by Thursday morning. He had more than 1.5 million more votes than Harris in the state, which has 30 electoral votes.

Fox News Voter Analysis broke it down.

He earned 63% of his votes from White people. While he only garnered 23% from Black people, he earned 56% of the vote from Latinos. Latino men and women both voted for him, as did 35% of Black men and 13% of Black women. Fifty-two percent of college graduate voters backed Trump as well.