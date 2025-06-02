'Sport Science' host John Brenkus dead at 54

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The sports world was left stunned on Sunday night as the family of John Brenkus, the host of "Sport Science," which was seen during ESPN segments, announced his death on social media.

Brenkus was 54.

A statement posted on his social media page said Brenkus "lost his fight" with depression at the end of the month.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus had passed away," the statement read. "John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning ‘Sport Science,’ had been battling depression.

"John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

The death of Brenkus resonated across social media.

Brenkus had been open about his battle with his mental health issues. He talked to former NFL star Marcellus Wiley about his downward spiral after he sold "Sport Science" to ESPN.

The "Sport Science" segments became a huge hit during ESPN’s "SportsCenter" in the late 2000s and mid 2010s. The segment showed the impact on athletes’ bodies from huge hits and other instances during games.

BASE Productions produced shows for a variety of networks, including A&E, Animal Planet, Discovery, FOX Sports Net, HBO, MTV and others.