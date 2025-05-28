Riley Gaines challenges ex-ESPN host to race after he says she was a 'worse swimmer' than she is 'MAGA stooge'

FIRST ON FOX: Riley Gaines clapped back at former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann with an official challenge for charity on Wednesday after he said Gaines "was, somehow, a worse swimmer than she is a MAGA stooge."

Olbermann, the ex-host of both MSNBC's Countdown with Keith Olbermann and ESPN's SportsCenter, quoted an X post of Education Secretary Linda McMahon telling Fox News’ America Reports that Gaines "would have clearly won" her race if Gaines didn’t have to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

CALIFORNIA TRACK STAR'S FAMILY REACTS TO TRUMP SHAKING UP GIRLS' CHAMPIONSHIP MEET AMID TRANS ATHLETE DRAMA

"[Riley Gaines] finished 85th in the Olympic Trials," Olbermann posted to X . "She finished tied for 5th in the only race including a transgendered athlete. If there had been none she MIGHT have finished tied for 4th, or had 5th place to herself."

The 12-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) All-American responded on X, noting she "placed 85th at Olympic trials when I was 15/16."

"I was one of the youngest there," Gaines explained . "And I placed 5th *in the nation* in a sport measured in .01s of a second without going a best. Would you say the 5th best college football player is objectively bad at their sport?"

LIA THOMAS' FORMER TEAMMATES SPEAK OUT AGAINST UPENN AMID TITLE IX VIOLATION

The "Gaines for Girls" podcast host told Fox News Digital she is now officially challenging Keith Olbermann to a race for charity. The event would be a 200-yard freestyle at a location of Olbermann’s choice sometime before August 31 of this year.

The winner of the race will pick which charitable organization the proceeds would go to and the total wager to be donated would be set if Olbermann agrees. The 25-year-old University of Kentucky alumnus told Fox that Olbermann "could do a 150" yard freestyle, while she still swims 200 yards, if it incentivized him to compete in the charitable challenge.

A spokesperson for Olbermann did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Gaines and Olbermann sparred on X, President Donald Trump blasted California governor Gavin Newsom earlier this week as the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) cleared the way for a transgender athlete to compete in a women's state championship track meet this upcoming weekend.

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow "MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS.;" Trump posted to Truth Social . "This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won "everything," and is now qualified to compete in the "State Finals" next weekend."

President Trump signed an Executive Order on Feb 5th in an attempt to outright ban men from competing in women’s sports. Trump went on to explain that if the Golden State did not comply with this executive order, federal funding could be revoked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS," the president continued in his post. "Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to."

Newsom’s office released a statement supporting the transgender athlete's participation in the upcoming state championship.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston