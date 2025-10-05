Spencer Rattler secures first career NFL win after 11 starts as Saints beat Giants at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It took 11 games, but New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler finally earned his first career win in the NFL.

Rattler had been in several close games with the Saints but hadn’t been able to come away with that winning feeling — until the New York Giants came into the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. The Giants were fresh off their first win of the season and the first of Jaxson Dart’s young career in Week 4.

Rattler, however, didn’t let New York’s momentum last long, leading the Saints to a 26-14 win that saw the defense play a major role in the effort.

Rattler went 20-of-30 for 225 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed that brought the Saints back into the game after the Giants opened with two touchdown drives capped by passes to tight end Theo Johnson.

Shaheed’s touchdown cut the Giants’ lead to 14-13, but after New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe missed a field goal, it appeared momentum might swing back to the Giants. That changed when Dart’s pass to Darius Slayton resulted in a fumble as New York crossed into Saints territory.

After the Saints recovered the fumble, Grupe converted a field goal to end the half, and New Orleans never looked back.

The second half was a nightmare for the Giants’ offense, as four straight drives ended in turnovers. It began with Dart simply dropping the football for a fumble. On the next drive, running back Cam Skattebo also fumbled, and Jordan Howden returned it for a touchdown to push the Saints’ lead to 26-14.

Dart threw a pair of interceptions while trying to rally the Giants, but his efforts only led to more frustration.

While Rattler finally got his first win, head coach Kellen Moore also picked up his first career victory in his new role. Both teams are now 1-4 through five weeks.

Shaheed led the Saints with 114 yards on just four catches, while Chris Olave added seven receptions for 59 yards.

