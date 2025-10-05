Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Jaxson Dart's mom draws spotlight during Giants' game against Saints

Jaxson Dart had two touchdowns in the first half against the Saints

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart broke out in the first half with two touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

As the broadcast panned to Dart’s family, his mother appeared to steal the show away from the former Ole Miss standout on social media.

Kara Dart with her son

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants speaks with his parents during pregame warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Jaxson Dart with his family

Tommy DeVito #15 and Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants phase for a portrait with their families after the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. Kara Dart is seen next to Jaxson. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Kara Dart became the talk among NFL fans on social media early in the game. She has routinely been spotted in the stands supporting her son, along with her husband Brandon. She took a photo with the rookie quarterback following a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills back in August. The two were with Tommy DeVito and his mother.

Kara Dart, a Utah native, runs a fitness program. People magazine pointed out that she suffered a foot injury in 2019 that forced her to rethink the way she exercises.

Jaxson Dart runs the ball

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs out of the pocket against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Jaxson Dart also credited his mom for giving him fashion advice.

"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," he told GQ in 2024. "At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways."

Kara and Brandon Dart have been at the Giants’ games since Dart turned pro.

Jaxson Dart warms up

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The quarterback received the first start of his career against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He led the team to their first win of the 2025 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

