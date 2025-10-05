Jaxson Dart's mom draws spotlight during Giants' game against Saints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart broke out in the first half with two touchdown passes against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

As the broadcast panned to Dart’s family, his mother appeared to steal the show away from the former Ole Miss standout on social media.

Kara Dart became the talk among NFL fans on social media early in the game. She has routinely been spotted in the stands supporting her son, along with her husband Brandon. She took a photo with the rookie quarterback following a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills back in August. The two were with Tommy DeVito and his mother.

Kara Dart, a Utah native, runs a fitness program. People magazine pointed out that she suffered a foot injury in 2019 that forced her to rethink the way she exercises.

Jaxson Dart also credited his mom for giving him fashion advice.

"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," he told GQ in 2024. "At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways."

Kara and Brandon Dart have been at the Giants’ games since Dart turned pro.

The quarterback received the first start of his career against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He led the team to their first win of the 2025 season.