Sparks face backlash after social media users accuse WNBA team of posting ‘thirst traps’

The Los Angeles Sparks came under fire on social media this week for a post that some users claimed sexualized one of the team’s players.

The Sparks' X page shared a post Tuesday afternoon teasing the team’s game against the Seattle Storm later that evening.

The post shared a graphic of rookie guard Sarah Ashlee Barker wearing what appeared to be a crop top.

"Back in front of the home crowd," the post said, adding game details.

Fans seemed unimpressed with the decision to post Barker dressed in that way.

"Where's the jersey's man," one user wrote.

"These gameday posts frying me. No unis or nothing, just thirst traps," another added.

Another user wrote, in part, "What kind of chance does women's sports have if this is OFFICIAL team communication??? Are they playing in lingerie? Then put them in the fkn jerseys on gameday."

The Sparks have previously shared game day posts of players wearing their uniforms.

Just last week, Sparks forward Cameron Brink faced similar criticism from a fan online, accusing the former first-round pick of putting more time into "walking down red carpets and schmoozing" than rehabbing her ACL injury.

"She should’ve been back on the court now, and something tells me that if she put as much work into rehab as she puts into walking down red carpets and schmoozing, she’d be back by now," the fan wrote in a comment that Brink posted on her Instagram stories last week.

"I’m working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give anything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me… to say this you aren’t a real fan.

"Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."

Brink, 23, has been sidelined since she tore the ACL in her left knee during a June 2024 game against the Connecticut Sun. She was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game before the injury.